Ex-ISRO chief warns: 'Hypersonic missiles extremely difficult to intercept, India needs hundreds of satellites'

As aerial and cyber fronts reshape modern combat, space has emerged as the decisive domain for national defence. Former ISRO chief S. Somanath warned that without a massive satellite boost, India’s armed forces risk blind spots in crisis, an unacceptable vulnerability in an era where wars play out above the clouds.

S. Somanath emphasised, “The importance of space for defence has been understood very well now. It has been demonstrated very well in some of the recent conflicts. For example, the Ukraine conflict. It has shown it very well how it played a role, and recently in India also.”

He cited studies showing “more than 50% of the space-based applications will be in defence,” forecasting that state-funded military programmes will soon dominate the economics of space systems.

With soldiers no longer the sole arbiters of territorial disputes, Somanath explained, “Many of the conflicts are not in occupation… you wage cyber warfare. Now, wars are fought to create problems and havoc in countries. There is no occupation of anything.” In this context, satellites deliver critical “frameworks of communication” for secure command and “frameworks for observation” to track threats in real time.

Hypersonic missiles, nearly impervious to ground defences, have accelerated the need for orbital early warning. Somanath noted that the US' plan “to create a 500 satellite constellation…for an early warning system and a neutralising system,” detecting launches and guiding counter-measures long before impact.

He warned India must match this scale: “You need hundreds of such satellites…their period of observations is hardly 15 minutes and the next satellite should come immediately to cover that area.”

Beyond visible imaging, Somanath called for night-vision, thermal, radar, multispectral and hyperspectral sensors, each feeding AI-driven analytics to distil massive data into battlefield decisions. He added that satellites themselves must evolve into both offensive platforms and hardened assets, as “you have to protect your own satellites because the satellites are also a war occupant.”