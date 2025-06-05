'Expect American role in arranging dialogue': Pakistan banks on Trump to revive talks with India

After securing a ceasefire, Pakistan is now actively looking to US President Donald Trump to facilitate dialogue with India. At an event hosted by the US Embassy in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump for helping de-escalate tensions with India and backed American involvement in future diplomacy.

Sharif's comments are in line with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's recent statement: "If the US is willing to help Pakistan in maintaining this ceasefire, it is reasonable to expect that an American role in arranging a comprehensive dialogue would also be beneficial for us,” Bhutto said. "On 10 different occasions, he [Trump] has taken credit for facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan — and rightly so. He deserves that credit because it was his efforts that helped make the ceasefire possible."

Earlier this week, Sharif said that he believed India won't launch another military strike. He outlined three reasons for this: international transparency, American diplomacy, and India’s economic vulnerability.

"We have consistently offered even to the Americans to participate in an international investigation to probe India’s allegations,” he said, referencing the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He claimed that this openness had "won international confidence."

Sharif also highlighted what he called the “Trump factor.” He said, “Trump has proudly claimed credit for playing a decisive role in achieving the ceasefire, and this he sees as a big victory for himself… President Trump grabbed this opportunity to be known as a peacemaker, and we're confident he won’t let this great achievement [go to waste]. Trump is fundamentally a man of peace, not war.”

The third factor, according to Sharif, is India’s economy. “Given the economic progress India claims to have made, war would be a complete disaster for them. The destruction would be India’s to bear,” he said.

Just days ago, during an address to troops in Quetta, the Pakistan PM admitted the country could no longer rely on bailouts. “They no longer expect us to go there with a begging bowl,” he said, referring to allies like China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and the UAE. “I am the last person, along with Field Marshal Asim Munir, to carry this (economic) burden anymore on our shoulders.”

The statement underlines Pakistan’s hope of using US diplomatic capital — and Trump’s personal ambition — to ease regional pressure while seeking broader dialogue with India.

