'Expeditiously exit Iran, use only recommended routes': Indian Embassy in Tehran issues latest advisory

In light of recent tensions in the region and in continuation of an earlier advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a fresh warning for Indian nationals still in Iran. The embassy has strongly advised its citizens to expedite their exit from the country, coordinate their movements through the Embassy, and use the recommended routes.

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In a statement released on April 8, 2026, the embassy reiterated that any attempt to approach international land borders must be made in consultation with the Embassy. "It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy," the advisory stated.

The Embassy provided emergency contact details for assistance:

Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109102; +989128109109; +989932179359

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

⚠️ Advisory as on 08 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/pusFQIAKKI — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 8, 2026

Meanwhile, the Government of India's sources told India Today that this is an advisory that encourages Indians in Iran to leave, especially those who want to leave. They say that this is a safe window because there is no bombing happening.

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People can travel from the southern parts, such as Bandar Abbas, to the Armenian border, which is around 1500km. There are still around 7500 Indians in Iran.

Earlier, on April 7, the embassy had issued a prior advisory urging all Indian nationals in Iran to stay indoors for the next 48 hours due to escalating tensions following a warning from US President Donald Trump. The Embassy had urged Indian nationals to avoid electric and military installations, as well as upper floors of multi-story buildings.

"In continuation of previous advisories, Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations, and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the Embassy," the embassy had stated.

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This advisory came amid rising tensions following President Trump's warning that Iran must reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz by 8:00 PM Eastern Time (Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST) or face dire consequences, including the destruction of key Iranian infrastructure. Trump had warned of catastrophic repercussions for Iran, saying, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will."

The embassy continues to urge its citizens to closely monitor official updates, as the situation remains highly volatile.

(With inputs from Pranay Upadhyaya)