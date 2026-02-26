Explained: All about ED's chargesheet against Ranya Rao, gang that smuggled 127 kg gold to India, and more

A sophisticated smuggling syndicate successfully moved over 127 kg of gold into India within a single year, according to a recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet. Central to this high-stakes operation was Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who allegedly used her frequent travel profile to bypass security.

The "organised and structured" mechanism involved a network of handlers and jewellers who liquidated the gold in the domestic market, generating massive cash reserves. These proceeds were then settled through illegal hawala channels, bypassing the formal banking system to fuel a cycle of illicit trade and hefty commissions.

How was the smuggling syndicate exposed?

The operation began to unravel at Bengaluru Airport when revenue officials flagged Ranya Rao’s frequent travel, marking her fourth trip to Dubai in just 15 days. She was intercepted just feet from the exit, carrying 14.2 kg of gold, some worn as jewelry and the rest concealed within her clothing.

What was Ranya Rao’s specific role in the network?

Rao allegedly acted as a high-profile "carrier." Due to her status, she was able to move large quantities of gold from Dubai to Bengaluru. In exchange, she reportedly received commissions ranging from Rs 4–5 lakh per kilogram of gold smuggled.

Who else has been named in the ED chargesheet?

The ED’s prosecution complaint names Rao alongside her alleged associate, Tarun Konduru, and a Bellari-based gold dealer, Sahil Sakariya Jain. The chargesheet was filed before a special PMLA court in Bengaluru.

What was recovered during the investigation?

Beyond the initial airport seizure, a search of Rao's residence (where she lived with her husband) led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in Indian currency.

What are the legal consequences currently facing the actor?

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has imposed a massive fine of Rs 102 crore on Rao. She is currently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison as the legal proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) continue.