Explained: Inside ₹25 crore lab to test Tirupati Temple prasadam quality, what is 'E-Tongue' and 'E-Nose' technology and more

Amid the ongoing adulterated ghee controversy surrounding the iconic Tirupati laddu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a major step to safeguard prasadam quality. The temple body is setting up a state-of-the-art food testing laboratory worth nearly ₹25 crore to scientifically examine the ghee, dry fruits and dozens of other raw materials used in preparing the sacred offering.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Equipped with advanced technologies such as the E-Tongue and E-Nose systems, the facility aims to detect even the slightest signs of adulteration or quality lapses. But what exactly are these technologies, how will the new lab function, and what does it mean for millions of devotees who receive the revered laddu prasadam every year? Here’s a closer look.

Inside the ₹25 crore laboratory to test prasadam quality

The proposed high-tech testing facility would conduct detailed quality checks on roughly 60 types of raw materials used in the preparation of the popular Tirupatti laddus, including ghee and dry fruits. The lab will feature the 'E-tongue' and 'E-nose' technologies being procured from France, according to NDTV.

Andhra Pradesh Health and Medical Education Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that the lab is nearly complete and is expected to begin operations next month.

Advertisement

What is 'E-tongue' technology, 'E-nose' system?

The E-Tongue machine is capable of detecting the slightest variations in the quality of ghee and other ingredients used to prepare the prasadam and other food items served to devotees.

The E-Nose system would analyse the aroma profiles and help authorities identify adulteration and quality defects in ghee and other ingredients. According to Yadav, these technologies will arrive in India by May this year and cost around ₹3.5 crore.

What this could mean for devotees

With a ₹25 crore high-tech lab, the TTD ensures reduced risk of adulterated ingredients, more consistent quality of the prasadam, and stronger safety standards for all food served on temple premises. By investing heavily in a dedicated food lab, the temple administration has signalled a zero tolerance towards quality lapses, and institutional reforms to prevent controversies, as well as greater transparency in procurement and preparation.

Advertisement

Most importantly, darshan procedures and laddu distribution continue as usual, as the change is largely backend with a focus on quality control.

What this could mean for suppliers

Suppliers of ghee and other ingredients used in preparing the prasadam and food served to devotees may face tighter contracts, mandatory lab certification for their products, and rejection of substandard consignments.