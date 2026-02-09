Explained: The controversy behind the move to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Opposition MPs are preparing to move a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources told India Today on Monday. They allege that Birla made defamatory allegations against them after the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the House. According to sources, the Opposition is likely to submit the resolution to the Lok Sabha Secretary General shortly.

What triggered the controversy

Last Thursday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes before Modi's scheduled speech amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition MPs, mainly from the Congress.

A day earlier, the House had witnessed dramatic scenes as women Opposition MPs charged towards the Prime Minister's seat holding banners ahead of his scheduled address, leading to adjournment of proceedings for the day. Modi was not present in the House at the time. BJP member PP Chaudhary was speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address when Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House.

When the House reassembled at 3 PM the next day, Birla made a detailed statement explaining why the Prime Minister did not come to deliver his speech.

He said he had "concrete information" that many Congress MPs could carry out an "unexpected act" by reaching the spot where the Prime Minister sits, and therefore he had asked Modi not to come to the House.

"When the Leader of the House was to reply (to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address), I had concrete information that many members of the Congress party could carry out an unexpected act by reaching the spot where the Prime Minister sits," Birla said. "If this incident had taken place, then this would have left the democratic traditions of the country in shreds."

"To avoid this, I requested the PM to not come to the House and as the Speaker it was my responsibility to uphold the dignity of the House," Birla said, thanking Modi for acceding to his request and avoiding unpleasant scenes.

Speaker's remarks on Opposition conduct

Birla also criticised the conduct of some Opposition members, saying their behaviour in his office was not appropriate and was "like a black spot".

"With sadness I have to inform that some members displayed such behaviour in the House on Wednesday that had never been witnessed in its history," he said.

"Never in history have political differences been dragged to the House. The conduct of the opposition members in the office of the Speaker was not appropriate and in fact it was like a black spot," Birla added.

The Speaker warned that if members bring posters and pamphlets, "House will not function. It will not function today and tomorrow also".

How can a Speaker be removed?

Under the Constitution and parliamentary rules, the Speaker or Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha may be removed from office by a resolution passed by a majority of all the then members of the House, provided that at least 14 days' prior notice of the intention to move the resolution is given.

If the Opposition submits the notice, it will set in motion a formal parliamentary process that requires majority support in the House.

