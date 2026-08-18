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Facebook friend cons Gorakhpur man of Rs 15.20 lakh with airport luggage scam

Facebook friend cons Gorakhpur man of Rs 15.20 lakh with airport luggage scam

A Gorakhpur man said a woman he met on Facebook tricked him into sending Rs 15.20 lakh after claiming her luggage was held at Delhi airport. Police have registered a case and the cybercrime cell is tracing the bank accounts allegedly used in the fraud.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 1:57 PM IST
Facebook friend cons Gorakhpur man of Rs 15.20 lakh with airport luggage scamThe complaint said the woman had introduced herself as Charlotte Olivia and claimed to be a US resident working in Syria.

What began as a Facebook friendship ended in a loss of Rs 15.20 lakh for a man from Gorakhpur's Khajni area, after cyber fraudsters allegedly cheated him by claiming that a woman's luggage had been detained at Delhi airport, according to a PTI report on Tuesday. The man, identified as Indralal Jaiswal of Khoria alias Bhiti village, approached the police after he realised he had been duped.

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Police said an FIR has been registered against an unidentified woman, and the case is being investigated with the help of the cybercrime cell. The complaint said the woman had introduced herself as Charlotte Olivia and claimed to be a US resident working in Syria.

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According to Jaiswal's complaint, he became friends with the woman on Facebook. During their conversations, she allegedly told him that she wanted to visit India. Later, she claimed that she had reached Delhi airport, but officials had detained her luggage and were demanding money for its release.

Believing her claims, Jaiswal transferred Rs 15,20,399 from his SBI account through the bank's app to several bank accounts provided by the woman, the complaint said. However, the demands for more money allegedly continued, after which Jaiswal became suspicious and realised that he had fallen victim to cyber fraud. He then lodged a complaint on the national cybercrime portal and approached the police.

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Jaiswal told investigators that the WhatsApp numbers linked to the woman displayed the names Charlotte Olivia and Sonam Kumari. Officials said he has also submitted transaction records and other evidence to the police. Inspector Jayant Kumar Singh said, "an FIR had been registered against an unidentified woman in the name of Charlotte Olivia." "The cybercrime cell is examining the transactions and collecting details of the bank accounts allegedly used in the fraud," he said. The case is now being investigated by the police and the cybercrime cell.

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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 1:57 PM IST
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