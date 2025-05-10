'False information': Delhi airport rejects Pakistan's claims of attack with Fateh-2 missile

The Delhi airport on Saturday rejected claims of a Pakistani missile attack and casualties as a result of the attack. The spokesperson said that the airport authorities received many queries from passengers regarding reports that Pakistan targeted the Delhi airport with the Fateh-2 missile and that there are many casualties.

The airport spokesperson flagged the claims as "false information". The Delhi airport spokesperson further advised the passengers and the public to rely only on verified official sources for accurate updates.

"We express our strong disapproval of such irresponsible and provocative content. It is advisable to refrain from spreading false information. Passengers and the public are advised to rely only on verified official sources for accurate updates," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said.

DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) Spokesperson says - We've received many such mentions wherein it is mentioned that Pakistan successfully targeted Delhi Airport with Fateh-2 missile and there are many casualties. We've responded on the tweets with the below approved… — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

The Delhi airport said that operations continue to remain normal, but some flight schedules may be impacted, and security processing times could be longer.

"Delhi Airport operations continue to remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security processing times could be longer," the airport's advisory said.

Passengers have been advised to stay informed through updates from their respective airlines, follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations, arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints, cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation, and check flight status via their airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

Delhi airport operations continue to remain normal (Source: X/@DelhiAirport)

DIAL debunks Pakistan's propaganda (Source: X/@DelhiAirport)

Moreover, the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) also debunked a video of the missile strike on New Delhi airport. PIB's Fact Check division said that the video being passed off as the footage of the missile strike on Delhi airport is, in fact, the video of a gas station explosion in Yemen's Aden from August 2024.

🚨 Missile Attack on Delhi Airport?



An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport.#PIBFactCheck



❌ This video shows a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024.



✅ It has no connection to the current India–Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/pFqfDO50nm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

Meanwhile, 32 airports across the northern and western parts of India have been closed for civilian flights till May 15, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airports that are closed for civilian flights are Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jammu, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), and Leh.

Other airports that have also been closed are Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.