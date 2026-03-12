Farooq Abdullah escapes shooting at Jammu wedding; son and J&K CM Omar says, 'My father had a very close shave'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah narrowly escaped an assassination attempt after a man opened fire at him during a wedding function in Jammu on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at Hotel Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu, where Abdullah had arrived to attend the wedding of the son of a National Conference leader. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary was also present at the venue when the firing occurred.

Police said the attacker approached Abdullah from behind and fired at him from close range. CCTV footage from the venue shows the gunman pointing a pistol at the former chief minister before firing. The bullet missed the target and Abdullah's security personnel immediately overpowered the attacker.

Authorities identified the accused as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Jammu who owns several shops in the old part of the city and survives on rental income. Officials said the weapon used in the attack was Jamwal’s licensed pistol.

"I wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for the past 20 years. It was my personal agenda. The weapon is my own, issued to me," he said, adding that he was "lucky to survive."

Police ruled out any terror angle in the case and said the accused appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The pistol used in the firing was later seized, according to a statement cited by news agency PTI.

Eyewitness Rakesh Singh told PTI the firing occurred when Abdullah and other guests were leaving the venue.

"Abdullah had dinner with the guests. He was moving out of the venue when the gunman opened fire, but luckily, he was not hurt. The shooter claimed to be the chairman of some hitherto unknown 'Jagran Manch' and was drunk," he said.

Reacting to the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the attempt on his father’s life was foiled by the security team protecting him. "Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot."

In his first reaction after the incident, the 88-year-old National Conference chief said he initially mistook the sound of gunfire for firecrackers at the wedding.

"I was walking out of the venue when I heard the sound of a firecracker. Immediately, I was rushed into a car. Later, I was told that there was a man with a pistol who had fired two shots. Neither do I know this man, nor do I have any information about him," Abdullah said.

He added that his security personnel acted swiftly and risked their lives to protect him. The veteran leader also said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him after the incident to inquire about his well-being and assured that the matter would be investigated.

