FASTag annual pass price set to increase from April 1; Should you renew now? All you need to know

Frequent highway users will have to pay slightly more for seamless toll travel from April, as the FASTag Annual Pass fee is set to increase for the new financial year.

The National Highways Authority of India has revised the price of the FASTag Annual Pass from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075, effective April 1, 2026, for FY27.

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What the FASTag Annual Pass offers

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that enables cashless travel across national highways and expressways. The Annual Pass is a prepaid option aimed at regular commuters, allowing users to make a one-time payment for uninterrupted toll access.

The pass remains valid for 1 year from activation or for up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Impact of the price revision

While the increase is marginal, it is relevant for users who frequently travel on highways. Those planning to purchase or renew their Annual Pass can still do so at the current price before the revised rate comes into effect.

The pass continues to provide key benefits such as hassle-free toll payments, reduced waiting time at plazas, and cost-effective travel for regular users.

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Who benefits the most

The Annual Pass is particularly useful for daily commuters, long-distance travellers and commercial users who rely on frequent highway travel, as it reduces the need for repeated toll payments.

How to activate or renew

Users can activate or renew the Annual Pass through the FASTag mobile application by logging in with registered details, selecting the Annual Pass option and completing the payment.

Why timing matters

With only a short window left before the new pricing takes effect, users looking to lock in the current ₹3,000 rate may consider renewing their pass in advance.

Authorities have noted that pricing and policy details are subject to change as per official notifications, and users should check updates on official platforms before making payments.