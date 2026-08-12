FCRA bill sent to 31-member joint parliamentary committee for detailed scrutiny

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament in 2026.

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Congress MP KC Venugopal said the Opposition had only recently received information about referring the bill to a joint committee and alleged that the legislation was aimed at minorities and NGOs. "We demand that the Bill be withdrawn," Venugopal said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the allegation, saying Opposition parties had themselves been demanding that the bill be examined by a House committee. He said the legislation was not targeted at any minority community and that reservations could be raised before the JPC.

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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the entire Opposition was against the bill and questioned Shah’s absence from the House. DMK MP TR Baalu also demanded its withdrawal.

Rijiju challenged Yadav to identify any provision that targeted minorities, saying the government was committed to rules and responsible legislation.

The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, proposes tighter government oversight of NGOs and foreign funding. It also seeks to establish a designated authority to manage and dispose of assets if an organisation loses its FCRA licence.

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Opposition parties have argued that some provisions could affect legitimate foreign funding for Christian NGOs and minority-run social welfare and educational institutions. The government has maintained that the proposed changes are not religion-specific and are intended to regulate foreign contributions.

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Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma have previously raised concerns over the bill and sought detailed examination.

The legislation has also drawn criticism from some US lawmakers over its potential impact on Christian organisations and civil society groups, a criticism India rejected as an internal legislative matter.