State-owned oil marketing companies have announced a fresh round of fuel price revisions effective November 1, dealing an inflationary blow to the hospitality, restaurant, and aviation sectors right at the outset of the peak festive season. The latest hike comes amid escalating fears of renewed US strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections in November.
Global crude oil prices surged roughly 14% across October 2026, settling at six-month high benchmarks as escalating military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran severely disrupted regional shipping lanes and deepened supply anxieties. Brent crude surged 13.6% over the month to close at $117.64 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced 15.2% to reach $104.12 per barrel.