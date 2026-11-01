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Diwali travel & dining to get costly: Commercial LPG hiked by ₹10, jet fuel rises ₹1.37 per litre from today

Diwali travel & dining to get costly: Commercial LPG hiked by ₹10, jet fuel rises ₹1.37 per litre from today

The retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹10, pushing its cost up to ₹2,820 in the national capital. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates were increased by ₹1.37 per litre, bringing jet fuel prices to ₹138.50 per litre in Delhi.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 1:00 PM IST
Diwali travel & dining to get costly: Commercial LPG hiked by ₹10, jet fuel rises ₹1.37 per litre from todayThe latest hike comes amid escalating fears of renewed US strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections in November.

State-owned oil marketing companies have announced a fresh round of fuel price revisions effective November 1, dealing an inflationary blow to the hospitality, restaurant, and aviation sectors right at the outset of the peak festive season. The latest hike comes amid escalating fears of renewed US strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections in November.

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Global crude oil prices surged roughly 14% across October 2026, settling at six-month high benchmarks as escalating military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran severely disrupted regional shipping lanes and deepened supply anxieties. Brent crude surged 13.6% over the month to close at $117.64 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced 15.2% to reach $104.12 per barrel.

The cascading impact hit energy-importing regions immediately, with India’s crude oil basket soaring past the $120 per barrel mark — a 14-year high propelled by skyrocketing freight tariffs and marine insurance premiums.

Commercial LPG rates touch ₹2,820 

The retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹10, pushing its cost up to ₹2,820 in the national capital compared to ₹2,810 in October. Industry experts note that this upward revision is driven by elevated international benchmark prices, including higher Saudi Aramco contract rates, alongside ongoing foreign exchange volatility.

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Moreover, disruptions along key international shipping routes and heightened security risks have pushed up freight costs and shipping risk premiums, keeping domestic commercial fuel rates under pressure.

In addition to the 19-kg cylinders, revised rate lists show that a 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder for a new connection stands at ₹1,903, with a refill costing ₹782. Meanwhile, prices for domestic cooking gas cylinders used in residential kitchens, alongside retail rates for petrol and diesel, remain untouched.

Jet fuel rises for 4th consecutive month 

Concurrently, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates were increased by ₹1.37 per litre, bringing jet fuel prices to ₹138.50 per litre in Delhi, up from ₹137.12 per litre previously. This marks the fourth straight monthly increase for ATF, compounding operational overheads for domestic airlines as passenger traffic surges during the holiday months.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 12:21 PM IST
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