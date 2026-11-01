The cascading impact hit energy-importing regions immediately, with India’s crude oil basket soaring past the $120 per barrel mark — a 14-year high propelled by skyrocketing freight tariffs and marine insurance premiums.

Commercial LPG rates touch ₹2,820

The retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹10, pushing its cost up to ₹2,820 in the national capital compared to ₹2,810 in October. Industry experts note that this upward revision is driven by elevated international benchmark prices, including higher Saudi Aramco contract rates, alongside ongoing foreign exchange volatility.

Advertisement

Moreover, disruptions along key international shipping routes and heightened security risks have pushed up freight costs and shipping risk premiums, keeping domestic commercial fuel rates under pressure.

In addition to the 19-kg cylinders, revised rate lists show that a 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder for a new connection stands at ₹1,903, with a refill costing ₹782. Meanwhile, prices for domestic cooking gas cylinders used in residential kitchens, alongside retail rates for petrol and diesel, remain untouched.

Jet fuel rises for 4th consecutive month

Concurrently, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates were increased by ₹1.37 per litre, bringing jet fuel prices to ₹138.50 per litre in Delhi, up from ₹137.12 per litre previously. This marks the fourth straight monthly increase for ATF, compounding operational overheads for domestic airlines as passenger traffic surges during the holiday months.