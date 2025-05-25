'Fight on all fronts': Facing pressure from army, Yunus govt warns of action if autonomy is threatened

The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has issued a sharp warning against what it called “unreasonable demands,” stating it will not hesitate to take decisions backed by public support if its autonomy is challenged. This comes amid mounting pressure from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a firm call from Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman to hold elections by December.

An unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council was held on Saturday, where Yunus and his aides reiterated their commitment to reform, justice, and free elections, while signalling readiness for confrontation if provoked. “If any actions obstruct the government’s autonomy, reform efforts, judicial processes, free and fair elections, or normal functioning...the government will take the necessary decisions in consultation with the people,” read a statement from Yunus’ office.

The interim government came to power following the mass protests of July 2024, which forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee Dhaka. Since then, street agitations — not parliamentary debates — have dominated Bangladesh's politics. The banning of the Awami League, the storming of Dhanmondi 32, and pushback on women's rights reforms have all stemmed from the momentum of protest.

Now, Yunus’ supporters, including the National Citizens Party and Islamist factions, are preparing to mobilize again. According to reports, they are ready to “fight on all fronts” to preserve the interim administration.

On Saturday, the government again warned that “obstacles — fuelled by defeated forces or foreign conspiracies — render the government’s work impossible, it will take all facts to the public and make decisions in partnership with the people,” as quoted by Dhaka Tribune.

While Yunus gained strong public support after Hasina’s exit, expectations of a clean break from past regimes have faltered. Economic growth is stalling, and law-and-order concerns are mounting.

Rumours of Yunus resigning had gained traction after BNP protests and internal dissent. But following the Council meeting, it was publicly confirmed that Yunus would stay. This followed comments by Nahid Islam, a leader of the student agitation, who had claimed on May 22 that Yunus was contemplating stepping down.

Meanwhile, Yunus is set to meet leaders from the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami over the weekend, with further meetings scheduled at his Jamuna residence on Sunday.

Former minister and BNP figure Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir warned of a “well-orchestrated conspiracy” to delay elections. The BNP, confident of an electoral win, is pressing for polls by year-end.

While Yunus has maintained that elections remain a priority, comments from Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Friday suggested otherwise. She, like Yunus, spoke of June 2026 as a possible timeline.

Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman's remark — "The right to shape the nation’s future belongs to an elected government" — added to the pressure. He also told Yunus that elections must be held by December.

Prothom Alo reported that Yunus and his team discussed how “various unreasonable demands, deliberate and unauthorised statements, and disruptive programmes have been hindering the normal working environment and creating doubt and confusion among the public regarding the fulfillment of these responsibilities.”