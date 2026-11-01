'Financially unviable': Char Dham helicopter operators threaten to halt service over DGCA's two-pilot rule

“We believe that the introduction of mandatory twin-pilot operations, without adequate consultation with the operators and assessment of its commercial and operational implications, will make the continuation of operations financially unviable for all operators,” said the letter sent on Oct 31.

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They further said that after due consideration and mutual consultation, all operators collectively express their inability to accept the mandatory twin-pilot requirement in its present form.

“In view of the above, we wish to formally convey that all participating operators are proposing to suspend their Char Dham charter operations with effect from 02 November 2026, until the matter is reviewed and a mutually workable solution is arrived at by the concerned authorities in consultation with the operators,” said the communication.

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Under the proposed framework, continuing operations would result in unsustainable financial and operational commitments, leaving the operators with no commercially viable alternative.

"We therefore sincerely request DGCA and UCADA to kindly reconsider the mandatory twin-pilot requirement, engage with all stakeholders on an urgent basis, and explore an alternative operational framework that adequately addresses safety concerns while ensuring the commercial viability and sustainability of helicopter operations in the region," it said.

Higher operational cost

The mandatory deployment of two pilots on every charter sortie will substantially increase operating costs, crew requirements, accommodation and logistical expenses, and overall operational commitments.

Given the existing commercial structure, prevailing charter rates and limited operational margins, these additional costs cannot be reasonably absorbed by the operators. Nor is it commercially feasible to pass on the entire additional burden to customers.

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We would also like to emphasise that all operators have consistently complied with the applicable DGCA regulations and have invested considerable resources in maintaining safe, efficient and reliable operations in the challenging Himalayan terrain.

Our collective position is that any additional safety-related measures must be practical, proportionate, commercially sustainable and developed in consultation with the operating stakeholders.

