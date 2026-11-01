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'Financially unviable': Char Dham helicopter operators threaten to halt service over DGCA's two-pilot rule

'Financially unviable': Char Dham helicopter operators threaten to halt service over DGCA's two-pilot rule

Six people were killed in a helicopter crash on Oct 30, soon after taking off from Badrinath. DGCA has mandated twin-pilot operations for all charter helicopters, with operators calling it unviable

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 5:16 PM IST
'Financially unviable': Char Dham helicopter operators threaten to halt service over DGCA's two-pilot ruleChar Dham helicopter services may stop from Nov 2 as operators oppose DGCA's new safety rules

Charter helicopter operators have proposed to suspend operations starting November 2, after the new twin-pilot operations restrictions were made mandatory by the DGCA following the Badrinath crash that killed six people, including the pilot, on October 30.

In a collective letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Vir Vikram Yadav, 11 charter operators expressed serious concerns and reservations about the mandatory requirement for twin-pilot operations for charter services.

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“We believe that the introduction of mandatory twin-pilot operations, without adequate consultation with the operators and assessment of its commercial and operational implications, will make the continuation of operations financially unviable for all operators,” said the letter sent on Oct 31.

Watch: Badrinath-Dehradun Helicopter Crash: 6 Dead, Passenger’s Video Captures Moments Before Tragedy

They further said that after due consideration and mutual consultation, all operators collectively express their inability to accept the mandatory twin-pilot requirement in its present form.

“In view of the above, we wish to formally convey that all participating operators are proposing to suspend their Char Dham charter operations with effect from 02 November 2026, until the matter is reviewed and a mutually workable solution is arrived at by the concerned authorities in consultation with the operators,” said the communication.

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Under the proposed framework, continuing operations would result in unsustainable financial and operational commitments, leaving the operators with no commercially viable alternative.

"We therefore sincerely request DGCA and UCADA to kindly reconsider the mandatory twin-pilot requirement, engage with all stakeholders on an urgent basis, and explore an alternative operational framework that adequately addresses safety concerns while ensuring the commercial viability and sustainability of helicopter operations in the region," it said.

Higher operational cost

The mandatory deployment of two pilots on every charter sortie will substantially increase operating costs, crew requirements, accommodation and logistical expenses, and overall operational commitments.

Given the existing commercial structure, prevailing charter rates and limited operational margins, these additional costs cannot be reasonably absorbed by the operators. Nor is it commercially feasible to pass on the entire additional burden to customers.

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We would also like to emphasise that all operators have consistently complied with the applicable DGCA regulations and have invested considerable resources in maintaining safe, efficient and reliable operations in the challenging Himalayan terrain.

Our collective position is that any additional safety-related measures must be practical, proportionate, commercially sustainable and developed in consultation with the operating stakeholders.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Nov 1, 2026 5:16 PM IST
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