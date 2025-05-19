'Firmly under control': India steps up surveillance as Covid-19 cases rise in Singapore, Hong Kong

As Covid-19 cases surge in parts of East Asia, Indian health authorities are ramping up surveillance while maintaining that the domestic situation remains firmly under control. A high-level review meeting was convened on May 19, amid growing global concern, to assess preparedness and reaffirm public safety measures.

The review, chaired by the Director General of Health Services, brought together experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, Emergency Medical Relief division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research, and major Central government hospitals.

“The meeting concluded that the current Covid-19 situation in India remains under control. As of May 19, 2025, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 257, a very low figure considering the country's large population. Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalization required,” an official source told PTI.

Authorities emphasised that India continues to rely on a robust surveillance network for viral respiratory illnesses, managed through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR. Hospitals have been instructed to closely monitor influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection cases as a precaution.

The Union Health Ministry is maintaining vigilance and remains proactive in monitoring developments both within and outside the country.

In Mumbai, where two deaths were recently reported at the civic-run KEM Hospital, officials clarified that the cases involved comorbid conditions, not Covid-19 as the primary cause. The deceased — a 14-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman — suffered from nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemic seizures and cancer, respectively.

“There is no need for people to panic,” said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), stressing that Covid-19 is now considered an endemic and manageable health issue. Sporadic cases continue to appear, but the overall prevalence remains minimal.

The BMC also noted a rise in Covid-19 cases in countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, and other parts of East Asia. In response, municipal hospitals in Mumbai have designated special beds and rooms for potential Covid-19 patients and stand ready to scale up capacity if needed.