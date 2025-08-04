First border ceremony, now cricket with Pakistan: Brahma Chellaney slams Modi govt's muddled messaging post Op Sindoor

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney on Monday hit out at the Modi government's foreign policy stance, questioning the decision to allow India-Pakistan cricket ties even as India seeks strategic clarity following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

"Modi, sadly, has taken India on a diplomatic roller-coaster ever since his unannounced 2015 visit to Lahore, when he hoped to make peace with a military-dominated Pakistan," Chellaney wrote on X. "Even the recent Operation Sindoor has been followed by steps that muddle India's message."

Advertisement

Modi, sadly, has taken India on a diplomatic roller-coaster ever since his unannounced 2015 visit to Lahore, when he hoped to make peace with a military-dominated Pakistan. Even the recent Operation Sindoor has been followed by steps that muddle India’s message.



First came the… — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) August 4, 2025

Chellaney cited two examples: the resumption of "Beating Retreat" ceremonies at Attari and other border crossings, and the greenlight to cricket ties with Pakistan. "First came the resumption of 'Beating Retreat' ceremonies at Attari and two other border crossings — decadent, colonial-era rituals that reinforce India’s hyphenation with Pakistan and whose revival lacked support from the service chiefs.

“Now, placing profit before principle or pride, the government has approved India-Pakistan cricket matches in the T20 Asia Cup — the first set for September 14, with possible rematches if the teams meet in the semifinals or final," he said.

Advertisement

"The government would do well to reconsider the wisdom of actions that risk diluting the strategic clarity India needs," Chellaney added.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off in Dubai on September 14 in the Asia Cup T20 tournament, with potential follow-up matches on September 21 and the final on September 29, according to the Asian Cricket Council. The tournament starts on September 9.

The move has triggered a wave of criticism from across the political and corporate spectrum.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray called it a "mockery of emotions." In a post on X, he wrote: "Blockbuster Fixture it seems. And the Government of India doesn't say a word on it. What a shame!” He added, "Money and entertainment over the lives lost in terrorist attacks, and over the lives of the soldiers who protect us, risking their own lives."

Advertisement

Thackeray said that after the Pahalgam attack, “the government sent delegations across the world to apparently call out Pakistan and Pakistan-based terrorism, but the government isn't willing to tell the BCCI to withdraw from playing in the Asia Cup.” He added, “It’s truly a mockery of the emotions of India that the @BCCI chooses to play pak and Government of India sits silent.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted: "When money is more important than the blood of our fellow Indians and our men in uniform. Shame on GoI for being a hypocrite on Operation Sindoor. And dear BCCI — this is not just blood money that you’ll seek to earn but also cursed money."

Aarin Capital Chairman and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai also appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene. "PM Narendra Modi sir, Pls instruct BCCI to withdraw India from the Asia Cup-not play against Pakistan. India is not the property of a private Charity. BCCI belongs to all of us. India come first for us. Most citizens do not want India to play against Pak in this. Pl intervene Urgently."

Easemytrip founder Nishant Pitti echoed the sentiment: "I don’t believe Indian players would participate and certainly not with Indian brands sponsoring in any match involving Pakistan. When national sentiment is clear, commercial interests and sporting opportunities must take a backseat."

Advertisement



