First crude shipment reaches Mumbai port following tense Strait of Hormuz passage

Amid intensifying tensions in West Asia, a crude oil tanker transiting through the Strait of Hormuz finally reached the Mumbai port on Wednesday after receiving clearance to pass from Iran. According to a report by the Mumbai Port Trust, the Liberian-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax was carrying crude oil loaded at Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia.

The arrival of the tanker comes after Iran permitted Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, following diplomatic talks between India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, sources informed India Today.

The Liberia-flagged tanker set sail from Ras Tanura on March 1 before making its way through the sensitive Strait of Hormuz, as reported by ANI.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial maritime chokepoint that handles a significant portion of global crude oil and natural gas shipments. Since the onset of the US-Israel military campaign against Iran on February 28, Tehran has intensified its control over the strait, attacking multiple ships, raising concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies.

As a result, India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, has been seeking alternatives, including ramping up crude oil imports from Russia.

In related developments, the Indian Ministry of Shipping announced that 28 Indian-flagged vessels are currently operating in the Persian Gulf. Of these, 24 vessels, carrying 677 Indian seafarers, are located west of the Strait of Hormuz, while four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers are positioned to the east. The Ministry is closely monitoring the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers. A 24-hour control room has been set up at the Ministry and Directorate General of Shipping since February 28 to track developments and coordinate assistance.

On Wednesday, a Thai vessel bound for Kandla port in Gujarat was attacked in the Strait, drawing a strong response from New Delhi.

Since late February, Iran has attacked at least 16 vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, including a container ship off Dubai, a fire near Bahrain's international airport, a drone strike on a major Saudi oil field, and the disruption of oil operations in Iraq following an assault on the Basra port.

Additionally, Tehran has warned that oil prices could surge to USD 200 per barrel, nearly doubling current prices.