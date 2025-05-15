India and the United States are moving closer to sealing the first phase of a long-anticipated Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with a tentative timeline set for Fall 2025.

A senior Indian government official expressed optimism over the negotiations. “We would like to conclude as early as possible,” the official said, adding that talks are “progressing very well” and that an Indian delegation is scheduled to travel to the US for further discussions.

The official added that chief negotiator and minister is traveling between today and tomorrow to the US on BTA negotiations.

The pact, aimed at boosting trade flows to $500 billion by 2030, is advancing across a broad range of sectors — from goods and services to non-tariff barriers.

Responding to former US President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of Indian tariffs, the official noted that the External Affairs Minister had addressed the remarks appropriately.

When asked about the implications of the ongoing US-China trade deal on India, the official emphasized self-reliance. “We believe in our own competitiveness. We are doing our hard work, taking all kinds of steps,” the official said. While there has been some de-escalation between the US and China, high tariffs persist. “This is an opportunity for India not just in tariffs but also in manufacturing competitiveness,” the official added.

On Trump's comments regarding Apple’s production footprint in India, the official declined to respond directly but pointed to broader trends. “We have become a very consistent player in the mobile market via Make in India. India is a significant mobile manufacturing hub today,” the official said. Highlighting that manufacturing decisions are driven by competitiveness, the official added, “Apple would be more concerned about where they would find manufacturing competitiveness.”