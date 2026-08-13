Fizz on the tracks: Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express adopts corporate brand title with beverage giant

Station public address systems across the Lucknow-Delhi corridor are set to echo a novel phrasing starting August 19, when Train 82501/82502 steps into commercial history.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has awarded full train-branding advertising rights for the premium Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express to beverage brand Sprite through a Letter of Acceptance. The commercial arrangement marks the first time an Indian train will formally incorporate a corporate brand name into its official title and station audio-visual announcements.