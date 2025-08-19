Flooding to be confined to floodplains, says Delhi CM Gupta as Yamuna breaches danger level; Faridabad on alert

The Yamuna river in Delhi has crossed its danger mark, prompting the government to take immediate action to prevent flooding in the national capital. As of Monday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 205.36 metres, surpassing the danger level of 205.33 metres, and is expected to rise further to 206 metres according to advisories from the Central Water Commission.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured the public that despite the rising water levels, widespread flooding will be avoided, with any inundation limited to the floodplains. In response to the situation, 14 boats have been deployed at strategic locations for relief and rescue operations.

CM Gupta, along with Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, reviewed flood management efforts across key areas, including the Asita Ghat and Yamuna Chhath Ghat. Gupta emphasised the importance of departmental vigilance, stating, "Residents of such areas have already been alerted by the administration and necessary arrangements have been made to shift them to safer places."

In preparation for potential displacement, the local government has initiated plans to provide temporary shelters and evacuation strategies. "Plans for evacuation and directions for safe movement are ready. If the water level crosses the warning mark, arrangements for people's stay and food are also in place," a government official said. The same official highlighted that the number of shelters varies per district, noting, "The number of shelters depends on how many people live in each district. Some places have more shelters, others have fewer. These shelters include government schools and tents, just like what was done during the 2023 floods."

Delhi's past experiences with significant flooding, particularly in 2023 when over 25,000 residents were evacuated, have informed the current response strategy. Gupta remarked on the improvements made since then, stating, "At that time, the desilting of drains and maintenance of barrages were not properly done, and even the ITO Barrage gates were blocked and jammed. But this time, after six months of continuous work, all gates of the ITO Barrage have been fully opened and the desilting of drains has been completed, thereby enhancing their capacity. The government has made full preparations at every level."

The Delhi government has also set up a Central Flood Control Room to coordinate efforts city-wide. This hub is staffed around the clock by representatives from all civic agencies. Additionally, 15 wireless stations have been installed to monitor the Yamuna's water levels and waterlogging-prone areas continuously.

Additionally, the Faridabad district administration is also in an action mode to prevent floods. Faridabad District Commissioner Vikram Singh has instructed the authorities to remain alert and ensure all necessary preparations are underway. He noted that over a dozen villages, including Mohana, Latipur, and Manjhauli, situated in the Yamuna area, are likely to be affected.