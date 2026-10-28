Fly Air India often? New SBI Card could bring travel and lifestyle rewards to your everyday spends

The card will bring together Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme, SBI Card’s credit card network and Visa’s payment network.

For customers, the focus will be on earning rewards through both everyday spending and travel.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said the airline is working on different parts of the customer journey, from its fleet and cabin products to its growing global network.

He said Air India also sees a major opportunity in Maharaja Club as it builds its loyalty programme.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to create a co-brand credit card that is unmatched in its ability to reward customers for both their everyday earning and their travel & lifestyle aspirations,” Aggarwal said.

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“Together with SBI Card and Visa, our goal is to build India's most compelling travel credit card programme and make Maharaja Club the loyalty currency of choice for millions of Indians,” he added.

Salila Pande, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, SBI Card, said customers are looking for more value and convenience from their travel experiences.

“At SBI Card, our focus remains on developing differentiated credit card propositions that are aligned with evolving customer preferences, unique spending needs, and lifestyle aspirations,” Pande said.

“Through this strategic partnership, we aim to create a compelling travel-focussed credit card that delivers rewarding experiences to customers,” she added.

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Maharaja Club has over 5 million new members

The move comes as Maharaja Club continues to expand. The loyalty programme has added over five million new members since it was redesigned in 2024.

Members can earn and redeem Maharaja Points on Air India and Air India Express flights to and from 104 destinations across North America, Europe including the UK, Australia, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and South Asia, along with 25 other Star Alliance member airlines.

The programme also has partnerships with over 100 brands across hospitality, retail, lifestyle and financial services, allowing members to earn Maharaja Points on travel and everyday spending.

SBI Card has around 2.32 crore cards-in-force as of September 2026.