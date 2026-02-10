'Food basket of the nation': MP ranks second in foodgrain production, CM unveils new farm-industry model

Madhya Pradesh has positioned itself as the 'Food Basket' of the country and now ranks second in food-grain production, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in Indore. He also outlined what he described as a new development model that integrates farmers, industry, and trade.

Addressing a conference organised under the Grain-Ex India Exhibition, the chief minister said the state has resolved to emerge as a leading state in agriculture, food processing, and pulse production.

"MP is preparing a new development model by bringing together farmers, industry, and trade," he said, adding that the government would extend full support - whether land or machinery - to help farmers and traders expand their activities.

'No compromise on farmers' interests'

Yadav said there would be no compromise on farmers' interests under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He described the current year as a "Farmer Welfare Year" and said the government has set a target to increase farmers' income.

As part of that effort, the mandi tax on tur (pigeon pea) has been removed, a move he said would benefit the pulse industry. Relief measures for urad and masoor are under consideration. A bonus scheme is also being prepared to boost masoor and urad production.

The state has set a target to increase milk production from 9 percent to 20 percent. At the same time, the government is focusing on food processing, along with the development of food parks and new grain markets across districts.

Agriculture's contribution and growth

Highlighting the state's agricultural performance, the chief minister said Madhya Pradesh ranks second in the country in foodgrain production. Agriculture contributes 39 per cent to the state's GDP, and the sector's growth rate is around 16 per cent.

He noted that the state holds a leading position in the production of wheat, gram, masoor, and oilseeds. Beyond crops, Madhya Pradesh is also building a strong presence in dairy, animal husbandry, fisheries, floriculture, vegetables, and fruit production.

Investment push and industrial incentives

The CM invited industrialists to invest in the state, assuring them of cooperation in land, electricity, water, and tax concessions. He said the government has transferred more than Rs 5,500 crore to entrepreneurs through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) as industrial incentives. For employment-oriented industries, an incentive of Rs 5,000 per worker per month is being provided for 10 years. Labour laws have been simplified, he added, with safeguards for both industry and workers.

Global context and five-year roadmap

Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India's global image has strengthened and that "Farmers are the top priority for the Prime Minister." He said a five-year roadmap has been prepared with a commitment to double the state budget at an annual growth rate of 15 percent.

Workshop in Bhopal, exhibition in Indore

Announcing next steps, the Chief Minister said a joint workshop of pulse mill entrepreneurs, machinery manufacturers, exporters, traders, farmers, and state government representatives will soon be held in Bhopal.

He inaugurated the three-day Green Ex Exhibition on February 6. The exhibition was organised by the All India Dal Mill Association in Indore, and reviewed exhibits showcasing modern equipment for dal milling, spice machinery, flour mills, rice mills, and other advanced technologies. Companies from Canada, Turkey, Taiwan, Spain, Britain, China, and various Indian cities participated in the event.