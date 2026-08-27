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Food safety check in Goa: 3 government canteens told to stop operations

Food safety check in Goa: 3 government canteens told to stop operations

The FDA team inspected four units, including three government-office canteens and a private restaurant

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 6:25 PM IST
Food safety check in Goa: 3 government canteens told to stop operationsGoa: 3 government canteens ordered shut over poor hygiene, structural defects

Three canteens serving government offices in Goa have been ordered to stop operations after a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection found serious structural deficiencies and poor kitchen hygiene.

The action followed a surveillance drive at canteens and eateries operating in and around office establishments in Porvorim, North Goa, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Thursday.

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The FDA team inspected four units, including three government-office canteens and a private restaurant. Rane shared photos showing food quality and infrastructure at some of the establishments.

"Three units were directed to stop operations after serious structural deficiencies and poor kitchen hygiene were observed," Rane said in a post on X. "Compliance will be verified before operations are permitted to resume."

In Case You Missed It: Bombay HC orders fresh FDA inspection of MCA’s BKC kitchens after questioning ‘partial compliance’ report

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Statewide Food Safety Drive

Rane said the FDA will now conduct a special drive covering canteens operating in government and private institutions across Goa. He urged canteen contractors to strictly follow food safety and hygiene standards.

"Ensuring safe and hygienic food for every Goan remains our priority," Rane said. "Safe food cannot be compromised, and our vigilance will continue."

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 6:24 PM IST
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