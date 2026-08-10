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Former JPSC chairperson arrested; Jharkhand students warn: 'CM post will be under threat if...'

Former JPSC chairperson arrested; Jharkhand students warn: 'CM post will be under threat if...'

The 1988-batch IAS officer was arrested after being questioned four times since July 28

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Former JPSC chairperson arrested; Jharkhand students warn: 'CM post will be under threat if...'JPSC exam row deepens: Ex-chairperson arrested, students threaten to intensify protest

The state CID arrested former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson L Khiangte on Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the commission.

The 1988-batch IAS officer was arrested after being questioned four times since July 28, Additional Director General (CID) Manoj Kaushik told news agency PTI.

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"We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations," Kaushik said.

Khiangte had resigned as JPSC chairperson on July 22. He was appointed to the post in February last year, shortly after retiring as Jharkhand's chief secretary.

With Khiangte's arrest, 20 people have now been arrested by the CID in the case.

PROTESTS INTENSIFY

Protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days, joined the march on a stretcher after arriving in an ambulance. "This agitation is not going to stop. This has become a mass movement," Mahato said.

He alleged that police used water cannons and tear gas shells against protesting students.

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"You can see the pain of students in this Vidhan Sabha march. Even after 9 days of my hunger strike, I came here in an ambulance, and I am part of this march on a stretcher," he said. "But this Govt is crushing our voice, and using water cannon and tear gas shells. This is condemnable."

Mahato warned that the protest could have political consequences if the government's response did not change. "We had 3 rounds of discussions with the Govt; they should meet our demands. If students' demands are not met, the CM post will be under threat," he said. "Govt will be shaken; this agitation is not going to stop. This has become a mass movement."

THREE JPSC MEMBERS RESIGN

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On Sunday, JPSC members Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad resigned. The resignations came after the CID summoned the three members for questioning.

Bhattacharya is scheduled to be questioned on August 10, Ahmad on August 12 and Hansda on August 14.

The three were appointed as JPSC members in September 2021.

Bhattacharya is the wife of JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya.

Khiangte had resigned a day before the CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities.

At the time, he said he had "voluntarily chose to resign" to ensure an impartial investigation.

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Published on: Aug 10, 2026 3:54 PM IST
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