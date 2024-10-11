'Free ki revri has reached US': Kejriwal reacts to Trump's bold promise to slash energy prices, says draws parallel to India's subsidy politics

Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reacted to Donald Trump’s recent announcement regarding a significant reduction in energy and electricity prices. On Friday, Kejriwal shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Trump has declared that he will cut electricity rates in half. Free ki revri has reached the US.”

Trump has announced that he will reduce electricity rates by half. Free ki revri reach US… https://t.co/IHxQ4AhXcA — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2024

During a speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday, the Republican presidential candidate proclaimed, “I will cut the price of energy and electricity in half within 12 months.” Trump elaborated on his economic vision, promising to expedite environmental approvals and double the country’s electricity capacity if he is elected.

He emphasized that these reductions in power and energy costs would help combat inflation. In a major policy address, he stated, “This will drive down inflation and make America—and Michigan—the best place on earth to build a factory.”

But Kejriwal wasn't the only one. Reacting to Kejriwal's tweet, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha Member, Raghav Chadha wrote that even the US has taken a leaf out of Delhi's book and has decided that electricity can be a people's issue.

"Trump’s 50% off on electricity bills shows how @ArvindKejriwal has set the benchmark for governance globally! His governance model—affordable electricity, free water, quality healthcare, and free world class education—is a shining example of welfarism done right. The world takes notice," he wrote.

Trump’s 50% off on electricity bills shows how @ArvindKejriwal has set the benchmark for governance globally! His governance model—affordable electricity, free water, quality healthcare, and free world class education—is a shining example of welfarism done right. The world takes… https://t.co/4Z1nKkdnc0 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 11, 2024

Trump, however, in his speech, also took aim at India, criticizing its high tariff rates on foreign goods, which he claims are the highest among major countries. He pledged to implement a reciprocal tax if he wins the upcoming election on November 5. “Perhaps the most important element of my plan to make America extraordinarily wealthy again is reciprocity,” he said, stressing the significance of this approach in his strategy, as the U.S. generally does not impose tariffs.

In his outline of economic reforms, Trump revealed intentions to lower the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 15% for companies that maintain production within the United States. Recently, he also threatened to impose hefty import duties on Deere & Co., a U.S. farm machinery manufacturer, should it shift production to Mexico.