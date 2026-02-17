French President Macron arrives in Mumbai: Meeting with PM Modi, trade talks, AI Summit visit on agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Monday night for a three-day official visit to India, where he is scheduled for a series of high-level engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit is Macron's fourth to India and his first to Mumbai.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the French leader and First Lady Brigitte Macron at Mumbai airport, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

As he departed for India, President Macron stated on X: “En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further. On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France. Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend @NarendraModi!”

MACRON’S INDIA VISIT

During the visit, Modi and Macron will review progress under the India-France strategic partnership, with a focus on diversifying cooperation into fields such as artificial intelligence, defence technology, space, and civil nuclear energy. Both leaders are also expected to address issues of regional and global significance, including the Indo-Pacific region.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X: “Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership! Warm welcome to President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic. During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders will launch Year of Innovation 2026.” According to official statements, Modi will travel to Mumbai for bilateral talks and to launch this joint initiative.

On Tuesday, the leaders will meet at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai for bilateral discussions, assessing milestones under the partnership framework and charting new paths of collaboration. Later, they are set to inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address business leaders, start-ups, researchers and innovators from both countries.

The Mumbai programme includes the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding at Raj Bhawan, participation in the India-France Innovation Forum at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, and a cultural event at the Gateway of India. A major defence deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets under the Make in India initiative may also be announced.

President Macron will proceed to New Delhi on February 18 to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. The summit, taking place from February 16–20, is described as the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South.