'Fresh caste census in Karnataka from Sept 22': Siddaramaiah says didn't accept 2015 report

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state will undertake a fresh Socio-Economic and Educational Survey between 22 September and 7 October. The government has rejected the previous census conducted in 2015, stating it was never officially accepted.

Siddaramaiah said the decade-old data no longer reflects current realities and emphasised that the new exercise is needed to capture updated information on the state's changing demographics and persistent inequalities. He highlighted the need for reliable data to guide welfare and social justice policies.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Chief Minister said at a press conference: "Many religions and castes exist in society. There is diversity and inequality too. The Constitution says everyone should be equal and social justice needs to be done."

Siddaramaiah acknowledged, "Even decades after independence, inequality persists. To make our democracy stronger, we must eliminate these disparities. This survey will provide the data needed to design effective welfare programmes for everyone."

The survey will be conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes and is expected to cover nearly 7 crore residents in about two crore households. A comprehensive questionnaire of 60 questions will gather data on the social, economic, political, and educational status of families.

To improve accuracy, the survey will use technological measures such as geo-tagging households, linking electricity meter numbers, and integrating ration card and Aadhaar details with mobile records. For those unwilling to share caste information in person, options include a helpline and online submission.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged residents to support the process, stating, "My humble request to every citizen of the state is to please participate in this survey. Please answer all the questions put forth by the enumerators truthfully and to the best of your knowledge. To help you prepare, Asha Karyakartas will visit your house in advance to provide the application form."

The government has allocated Rs 420 crore for the survey, up from Rs 165 crore in 2015. About 1.85 lakh government teachers will conduct fieldwork during the Dasara vacation, each receiving up to Rs 20,000, totaling Rs 325 crore for remuneration.

Each household will receive a Unique Household ID sticker, with 1.55 crore stickers already distributed. The final report is expected by December 2025, with the government stressing the survey's significance in advancing social justice and strengthening democracy in Karnataka.