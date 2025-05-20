Fresh Covid-19 wave in Asia: India on alert with 257 active cases but situation under control, say officials

India’s health authorities have dismissed fears of a major Covid-19 resurgence despite a fresh wave sweeping parts of Asia, particularly Singapore and Hong Kong. A review held on Monday by the Ministry of Health concluded that the current situation in India is “under control,” with just 257 active cases reported nationwide as of May 19, 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chaired by the Director General of Health Services, the expert meeting brought together officials from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and central government hospitals. According to sources cited by PTI, “Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisation required.”

The meeting followed reports of an alarming Covid-19 surge in Singapore and Hong Kong, which are grappling with a sharp rise in infections and hospitalisations due to new Omicron subvariants like JN.1 and its descendants.

India monitoring situation but no cause for panic

India’s top epidemiologist, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, also advised caution without alarm. “There is no cause for panic unless there is a noticeable rise in hospitalisations or fatalities,” he said, underlining that Covid-19 has become endemic. “The only caution for the elderly and immunocompromised individuals is to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like maintaining hand hygiene, wearing masks, and avoiding crowded places,” he told News 18.

Advertisement

He also noted that India has an effective vaccine tailored for Omicron, GEMCOVAC-19, developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, which could be scaled up if needed. “If there is an unusual surge in cases, India can increase production. However, as of now, there is nothing new or alarming,” he added.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu report most cases

Since May 12, Kerala has reported the highest number of new cases (69), followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu (34). Other states like Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim have seen low single-digit case counts. Hospitals across the country have been advised to step up monitoring of influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections.

The Union Health Ministry has stressed that it remains “vigilant and proactive,” with surveillance continuing under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR frameworks.

Advertisement

Surge in Hong Kong and Singapore

While India’s numbers remain low, other regions are witnessing a sharp uptick. In Singapore, weekly Covid-19 infections surged by 28% from 11,100 in late April to 14,200 in the first week of May, with hospitalisations also rising 30%.

Hong Kong recorded 31 virus-related deaths in the week ending May 3, the city’s highest weekly toll in a year. New infections in Hong Kong rose to 1,042 in the week ending May 10, up from 972 the previous week.