From 100 iPhones planned to 10 handed out: Raja D King holds Chandigarh giveaway at bungalow after public event stopped by authorities

The event was initially planned as a public gathering on September 22, but Chandigarh authorities intervened ahead of it, citing concerns over crowd management and public safety.

The giveaway was instead moved to a private residence, where 10 phones were handed out.

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In a video message announcing the distribution, Trehan said, “We are giving 10 phones right now. We received so many calls which is why we could not create WhatsApp groups. We were supposed to give 100 phones. People of Chandigarh can come and take the phones anytime.”

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | Chandigarh: Amritsar businessman Raja D King, on 'iPhone Langar' in Chandigarh, says, "We are giving 10 phones right now... We received so many calls which is why we could not create WhatsApp groups. We were supposed to give 100 phones... People of Chandigarh can come and… pic.twitter.com/o6ohW4sBmO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2026

Trehan had announced the giveaway on social media, promising iPhone 17 and higher models to selected people. Under the original plan, names were to be drawn in front of a crowd, with the selected winners receiving their phones at the event.

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Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav had directed the police to stop the proposed gathering, saying it could attract an uncontrollable crowd and create the possibility of a stampede-like situation, he told India Today. The administration also said that no formal permission had been sought for the event.

After petrol langar, iPhone giveaway

The iPhone giveaway comes weeks after Trehan’s earlier ‘petrol langar’ in Chandigarh.

In August, he had announced free fuel coupons worth Rs 500 for two and three-wheeler owners and Rs 1,000 for four-wheeler owners.

The petrol giveaway, however, was postponed after heavy rain disrupted the event. A large crowd had gathered at a Sector 10 petrol station, but no fuel was distributed that day. Several people who had turned up in the rain were left without the promised coupons, while police were called in after the gathering caused chaos around the petrol pump.

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Trehan later said the petrol giveaway would be rescheduled.