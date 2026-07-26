From a BA graduate to a five-time MP and Cabinet veteran: What did new Education Minister Pralhad Joshi study?

With Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down as Union Education Minister, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has taken charge of the Ministry of Education. A Bachelor of Arts graduate from Karnataka University, Joshi now inherits a ministry facing key challenges, including restoring confidence in competitive examinations and taking forward the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to his official parliamentary profile, Joshi completed his schooling in Hubballi before earning a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Kadasiddeshwar Arts College, affiliated with Karnataka University, Dharwad. He completed his graduation in 1983.

His alma mater is among North Karnataka's prominent higher education institutions. Established in 1949, Karnataka University has produced several politicians, civil servants and public figures over the decades.

During his student years, Joshi developed a keen interest in public issues, social service and community development.

Unlike many recent education ministers with professional degrees in engineering, law or management, Joshi's academic background is rooted in the humanities.

Don't Miss: 'Will discharge my responsibilities with complete humility': Pralhad Joshi after being appointed Education Minister

Experience across key ministries

Advertisement

Born on November 27, 1962, in Karnataka, Joshi began his political career in the BJP's Dharwad unit, where he held organisational responsibilities before entering Parliament.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Dharwad in 2004 and has retained the seat in every election since. With his victory in 2024, he became a five-time Member of Parliament.

Over the years, he has held several important responsibilities in both the party and the government. He served as BJP Karnataka's General Secretary from 2006 to 2013 before becoming the party's state president in 2013.

In 2019, Joshi joined the Union Cabinet as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines. Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was appointed Union Cabinet Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

Advertisement

He has also served on several parliamentary committees and chaired the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas between 2014 and 2019.

According to a website dedicated to the politician, before entering active politics, Joshi was involved in entrepreneurship and community initiatives, reflecting an early interest in employment generation and grassroots development

On his new role

Joshi has taken charge of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. President Droupadi Murmu accepted Pradhan's resignation on Saturday, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned the additional portfolio to Joshi. He will continue to hold his existing ministries while also overseeing the Education Ministry.

Speaking after assuming charge, Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had placed his trust in him by entrusting him with a "significant responsibility". Thanking the Prime Minister for the opportunity, he said he would work sincerely under his guidance to meet the expectations of the ministry.

"With full dedication, humility and honesty, I will work towards fulfilling this responsibility," Joshi said.

Joshi assumes charge at a crucial time for the ministry, which is working to restore public confidence in competitive examinations following the NEET controversy. It is also focused on strengthening the National Testing Agency (NTA), implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), expanding higher education opportunities and improving learning outcomes in schools.

Advertisement

This is Joshi's first assignment overseeing India's education ecosystem. His tenure will be closely watched as the ministry addresses issues affecting millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across the country.