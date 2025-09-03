From farms to flights: India can be exporter of sustainable aviation fuel

India has the potential not only to meet its own demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) but also to emerge as an exporter, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

"With over 750 million metric tonne of available biomass and nearly 230 million metric tonne of surplus agricultural residue, India has the capacity not only to meet its own SAF demand but also to emerge as a global leader and exporter," Naidu stated. He called SAF a "practical and immediate solution" to decarbonise aviation, with the ability to cut lifecycle CO₂ emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional fuel.

The civil aviation ministry, in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and supported by the European Union, has completed a feasibility study on SAF in India. The study analysed domestic feedstock availability, production pathways, infrastructure, policy readiness, and enabling conditions for a viable SAF market. “Drawing upon international best practices and tailoring them to India's socio-economic and environmental context, the report provides a roadmap for sustainable fuel adoption,” the ministry said.

Naidu underlined the economic and environmental benefits of scaling up SAF production. "SAF production will not only reduce crude imports and cut emissions by 20-25 million tonnes annually but also boost farmers’ incomes by creating a strong value chain for agricultural residue and biomass," he said.

India, the world’s third-largest aviation market, expects passenger traffic to double to 500 million by 2030, making decarbonisation a critical priority. Recently, Indian Oil Corporation secured ISCC CORSIA certification for SAF production at its Panipat refinery, becoming the first Indian company to achieve the milestone. CORSIA refers to ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

India aims for 1 per cent SAF blending in aviation turbine fuel by 2027, rising to 2 per cent by 2028 and 5 per cent by 2030 in line with global mandates. Certification capacity is also expanding, with COTECNA Inspection India Pvt Ltd becoming the country’s first SAF certifying body.

Momentum is also building on the industry side. Last month, Air India and Indian Oil Corporation signed an MoU for the supply of SAF, signalling growing commitment across the aviation sector.

