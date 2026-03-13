From Lucknow black market claims to wedding chaos in Chandigarh, LPG disruptions spark panic across India

Fresh complaints of supply disruption and irregularities in LPG cylinder deliveries are emerging from several parts of the country as concerns over cooking gas availability continue to grow.

Lucknow

In Lucknow, residents have alleged that LPG cylinders booked online were marked as delivered even though they never received them. Consumers said they received booking confirmations and delivery notifications on their phones, but the cylinders never arrived at their homes.

Many residents have approached gas agencies with proof-of-booking messages, demanding clarification. Some people waiting outside agencies suspected the cylinders may have been diverted and sold in the black market, though agency officials reportedly said their systems show the deliveries as completed.

Mumbai

Supply delays and anxiety among consumers have also been reported in Mumbai. Residents of Kandivali East said they have been waiting several days for cylinders despite booking them in advance. Many households were seen standing in queues near distribution points hoping for delivery trucks to arrive, as irregular supply schedules have disrupted routine cooking arrangements.

Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, long queues formed outside a Bharat Gas agency in Sarkhej as people gathered early in the morning carrying empty cylinders. According to India Today's Atul Tiwari, residents began lining up around 6 am despite temperatures reaching 41°C. Agency owner Hitesh Solanki said the rush was largely driven by panic among customers. "People are scared. For the past four days, customers have been lining up like this. We are trying to explain the situation to them and will distribute cylinders as soon as the truck arrives," he said.

Chandigarh

The shortage has also begun affecting large social events. In Chandigarh and nearby areas, caterers handling wedding functions have struggled to secure commercial LPG cylinders during the peak wedding season. According to India Today's Kamaljit Sandhu, many caterers have turned to firewood and coal to continue cooking for large gatherings, where a single event can require around 15 to 20 commercial cylinders.

Zikarpur

Demand pressure is also visible in Zirakpur in Punjab, where gas agencies have reported a sharp surge in bookings. Agency manager Swaranjit Singh said daily bookings have nearly tripled. "Earlier, we used to receive around 500 bookings daily, but now they are almost three times higher. People are panicking," he said. At the same time, supply has dropped from about 3 truckloads a day to 2 trucks, each carrying about 342 cylinders.

Political reactions have also intensified. Congress MLAs Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar staged a protest at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, accusing the government of failing to address difficulties faced by consumers and businesses due to delayed LPG supply.