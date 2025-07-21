Jagdeep Dhankhar was born on May 18, 1951 in Kithana, Rajasthan. He studied physics and law at the University of Rajasthan and started his legal career in 1979, eventually attaining the title of Senior Advocate in the same year he served as Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs (1990-91).

He first entered electoral politics with a win as Member of Parliament for Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, in 1989, contesting under the Janata Dal banner. He later joined the Indian National Congress in 1991 before winning election to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in 1993 from Kishangarh, serving until 1998.

Transition to BJP and Governorship

In 2003, Dhankhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took on leadership roles in its legal affairs wing. His political prominence rose when he was appointed Governor of West Bengal in July 2019, a role he held until mid‑July 2022.

The Parliament Years: Vice President and Beyond

In July 2022, Dhankhar was nominated as the NDA’s candidate for Vice President of India. He won overwhelmingly on August 6, 2022, securing 528 of 710 valid votes ( 74.4%), the largest winning margin in recent vice‑presidential elections. He took office on August 11, 2022, serving concurrently as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, where he made notable efforts to increase women’s representation and led parliamentary transitions, including the shift from the old Parliament House in 2023.

Resignation as VP due to health

On July 21, 2025, Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his resignation from the office of Vice President of India, citing health concerns and adherence to medical advice. His resignation letter, submitted under Article 67(a) of the Constitution, stated he must prioritize his health but did not detail specific conditions.

He expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Council of Ministers, and Parliamentarians for their support and cooperation during his tenure. The resignation took immediate effect, and as of now, no successor has been officially named.

Reflection on Dhankhar's Political Legacy

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s career reflects a steady trajectory from local politics and constitutional law to occupying one of India’s highest offices. Throughout, he maintained a reputation as a vocal advocate for legislative-executive balance and parliamentary reform. As Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, he implemented progressive changes while scrutinizing judicial overreach in the context of India's constitutional democracy.

His resignation marks an abrupt, early exit from the vice-presidential seat — a rare occurrence in modern Indian political history — underscored by a commitment to personal well-being over public duty.