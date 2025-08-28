From ‘Modi’s war’ to mocking rupee: Trump’s aides hit India 24 hrs after tariffs. Who said what

Barely 24 hours after President Donald Trump’s sweeping 50% tariffs on Indian exports came into effect, his top aides unleashed a barrage of criticism on New Delhi. Even as Indian officials insisted communication channels remain open, the rhetoric from Washington has only intensified, a shift that could harden India’s position in the next round of talks.

“Everybody in America loses… taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi’s war”

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused India of bankrolling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “By purchasing Russian oil at a discount, Russia uses the money it gets to fund its war machine. Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. The consumers and businesses and everything lose, and workers lose because India’s high tariffs cost us jobs, and factories, and income and higher wages. And then the taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi’s war.”

“India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world, OK, act like one”

Navarro also mocked India’s defense of sovereignty. “What’s troubling to me is that the Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, ‘Oh, we don’t have higher tariffs. Oh, it’s our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want.’ India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world, OK, act like one.” He added: “It’s real easy. India can get 25% off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helped to feed the war machine.”

“The Indians came in early… and we still don’t have a deal”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described ties as “complicated” but expressed frustration over stalled trade talks. “The Indians came in early after Liberation Day to start negotiating on tariffs and we still don't have a deal. I thought we would have a deal by May or June. I thought India could be our earlier deals and they tapped us along in terms of negotiations. There's also that aspect of Russian crude purchases which they have been profiteering on.”

He also scoffed at the idea of the rupee challenging the dollar: “A lot of things I worry about. The rupee becoming the reserve currency isn’t one of them. The rupee is at an all-time low against the US dollar.”

"Europe keeps buying Russian oil products but won’t back tariffs on India"

Bessent also directed anger at U.S. allies. “Europe must step up. They buy refined products from Russian oil yet won’t threaten tariffs on India. This war is in Europe’s backyard — they must share the burden, not leave it to the U.S.”

“If the Indians don’t budge, I don’t think President Trump will”

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett reinforced the message of escalation. “If the Indians don’t budge, I don’t think President Trump will,” he told U.S. media.

Indian officials told Business Today: “Both sides have concerns on how this will play out, and both sides [are] looking to resolve.” Yet with Navarro branding it “Modi’s war” and Bessent dismissing the rupee, observers believe Delhi could adopt a tougher stance as the dispute deepens.