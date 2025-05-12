From 'no nuclear tolerance' to Nari Shakti: Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech on Operation Sindoor

In a powerful address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that India’s response to terrorism will be unwavering and firm, calling out Pakistan for its role in promoting terror while sending a strong message that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail.

The address, delivered after India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, offered a resolute declaration of India’s stance against cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi dedicates Operation Sindoor’s success to India’s Nari Shakti

In his speech, Modi dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to India’s Nari Shakti, or the power of women, highlighting how many women and children had seen family members killed by terrorists in cold-blooded acts of violence. He stated,

“Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country.”

Pakistan’s terror apparatus called out

The Prime Minister also publicly called out Pakistan's entire terror apparatus, labelling Bahawalpur and Muridke as “universities of terror.” He said that while Pakistan tried to erase the symbol of India’s women—Sindoor—India had instead “uprooted their universities of terror.”

Modi confirmed that India’s operations had resulted in the elimination of over 100 targets, signalling that Pakistan had been repaid in a language they understand.

“Pakistan tried to remove the Sindoor of our women, we uprooted their universities of terror itself.”

Modi speaks of Pakistan's vulnerability and India’s strength

The Prime Minister went on to expose the hollowness of the Pakistani military, contrasting it sharply with the might of India’s armed forces. Modi emphasised that Pakistan was left with no choice but to reach out for peace after bearing the brunt of India’s military actions. He said,

“It was Pakistan that came begging for peace! It was Pakistan that was bearing the brunt of the Indian onslaught, forcing their DGMO to reach out to their counterpart in India.”

A warning to terror and its backers

Despite the ceasefire, Modi made it clear that Operation Sindoor is not over and that India will continue to retaliate against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the language it understands. He reiterated that,

“Every inch of land where terror is encouraged by Pakistan is within the reach of our Armed Forces.”

Modi’s comments made it clear that India’s approach to terror will no longer be passive or reactive. He stated unequivocally,

“India will answer back, nuclear blackmail won’t work. There is no difference between terrorists and those who patronise them-whatever they are, wherever they are.”