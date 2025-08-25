Russian companies in the machinery and electronics industries are looking to employ Indian workers, India's Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar told Russian state news agency TASS. "At a broader level, there is manpower requirement in Russia, and India has skilled manpower. So at present, within the Russian regulations, framework of Russian regulations, laws and quotas, the companies are hiring Indians," Kumar said.

He noted that most Indians in Russia currently work in the construction and textile sectors but demand is expanding. "Most of the people who have come are in construction and textile sector but the number of people interested in hiring Indians in the machinery and electronics segments is growing," he added.

The influx has also increased demand for consular services. "When people come and leave, they need consular services to extend passport, childbirth, say for example, and loss of passport and those kinds, basically consular services," Kumar said.

The Ambassador also addressed criticism from Washington over India's purchase of Russian crude. He said India's energy procurement policy would continue to be guided by national interest. "Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal. So that's what the current situation is," he said.

Kumar underlined that the priority remained energy security for India’s 1.4 billion people. "We have clearly stated that our objective is energy security of 1.4 billion people of India and India's cooperation with Russia, as of several other countries, has helped to bring about stability in the oil market, global oil market," he told TASS.

Rejecting U.S. tariffs targeting India’s energy ties with Russia, he said, “The government will continue taking measures which will protect the national interest of the country.”

Kumar also pointed out that India’s approach is consistent with global practice. “There are other countries including the U.S. itself and in Europe trading with Russia,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed that view on Saturday. Responding to U.S. criticism, he said, "It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. That's really curious. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it."