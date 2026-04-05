From Theni to Washington DC: After Zohran Mamdani in NYC, another Indian-origin candidate enters big US mayoral race

Rini Sampath, a Tamil Nadu-born government contractor, has become the first South Asian candidate to make the ballot for the Democratic primary in the Washington DC mayoral race, positioning her campaign around basic civic services and an outsider pitch.

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The 31-year-old candidate has framed her campaign under the theme "Fix the Basics" and the promise of "A new DC." On her campaign platform, she said, "I'm not a politician. I don’t owe any special interest groups. It’s time for an outsider who is relentlessly focused on fixing our basic city services."

Born in Theni in Tamil Nadu, Sampath moved to the United States at the age of seven and has lived in Washington, DC for more than a decade.

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On her campaign's early momentum, she said, "It's clear we have a real path to victory. In just four weeks, we made the mayoral ballot as the first South Asian candidate in DC history to do it. That's what a lean, people-powered campaign can accomplish. Imagine what we could do with the resources to reach every voter across the city."

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Her policy priorities focus on local infrastructure and services. "As Mayor of DC, my priority will be to make sure our city lives up to its basic commitments to our residents. Fill the potholes. Stop the catastrophic wastewater spill in the Potomac. Lower prices. Improve 911 wait times," she said.

Sampath was born in Theni, India, and immigrated with her parents to the US when she was seven. "I've called DC home for over a decade. I'm a federal contractor who has spent my career improving government programs and citizen services," she said.

She studied at the University of Southern California, where she served as student body president in 2015 and was involved in campus governance and advocacy. After graduating, she worked with consulting firms including Deloitte and Accenture.

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The Washington, DC mayoral race takes place in a political landscape dominated by the Democratic Party. The city has not elected a Republican mayor since 1975, when the current electoral system began.

An elected mayor and a 13-member council govern the District of Columbia.

The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 16, with the general election set for November 3. Other candidates in the race include Janeese Lewis George, Kenyan McDuffie, Gary Goodweather, Robert L Gross, and Rhonda Hamilton.

Sampath's candidacy comes after a recent milestone in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani, an Indian-origin democratic socialist, won the mayoral election in November 2025, becoming the city's first South Asian and first Muslim mayor upon taking office in January 2026.