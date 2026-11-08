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From Trump to Shehbaz Sharif, world leaders extend Diwali greetings, call for peace, religious harmony and prosperity

From Trump to Shehbaz Sharif, world leaders extend Diwali greetings, call for peace, religious harmony and prosperity

Diplomats from Iran, Germany, South Korea and the European Union also joined the celebrations, highlighting India's cultural ties with countries around the world.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 8, 2026 2:44 PM IST
From Trump to Shehbaz Sharif, world leaders extend Diwali greetings, call for peace, religious harmony and prosperity US President Donald Trump also participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Friday, where he took part in a diya-lighting ceremony.

World leaders and diplomats from several countries, including the United States, Pakistan, the UAE, Sri Lanka and Iran, extended Diwali greetings on Sunday, highlighting the festival's message of peace, prosperity and the triumph of good over evil.

From Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's call for religious tolerance to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's message of choosing kindness over hatred, leaders used the occasion to stress the importance of harmony, compassion and peaceful coexistence.

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Diplomats from Iran, Germany, South Korea and the European Union also joined the celebrations, highlighting India's cultural ties with countries around the world.

UAE leader wishes peace and prosperity

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended his greetings, wishing people happiness, safety and prosperity.

"May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!" he said.

In the United States, Hindu-American politician and former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also shared a Diwali message, focusing on the festival's message of light, peace and joy.

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"Wishing all who are celebrating a joyful Diwali! May we be reminded on this special day, and all days, that God’s love has the power to dispel all darkness and fill our lives with light, peace and joy," she said.

US President Donald Trump also participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Friday, where he took part in a diya-lighting ceremony.

He was joined by India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, FBI Director Kash Patel, chef Vikas Khanna, entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and US National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya.

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Pakistan PM calls for religious tolerance

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended Diwali greetings to Hindus in Pakistan and across the world, calling for religious harmony and tolerance.

Sharif described Pakistan's Hindu community as a “valued and integral” part of the country's national fabric.

"Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. The festival of lights conveys a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life. The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali," he said on X.

Sharif also highlighted the importance of protecting religious and cultural diversity.

"The diverse cultural and religious traditions within our society constitute a valuable social asset. Pakistan takes immense pride in its religious and cultural diversity," he added.

Sri Lankan President urges people to choose kindness over hatred

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake described Diwali as one of the Hindu community's most sacred festivals, representing the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Referring to the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, he said the festival carried a message of goodness overcoming evil.

"Commemorating the victory of Lord Krishna, over the demon Narakasura, Hindus engage in religious observances with the hope that, just as righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness, darkness will be dispelled from every heart and the light of goodness will prevail."

Dissanayake also said Diwali offered an opportunity to renew the commitment to building a fairer and more compassionate society. He urged people to choose kindness over hatred, coexistence over division and justice over injustice.

Iran highlights historic ties with India

Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, also extended Diwali greetings, highlighting the long-standing cultural and historical connections between the two countries.

He said the idea of light overcoming darkness was deeply rooted in the ancient traditions of both India and Iran. In his message, he also referred to Iran's resilience during its war against the United States.

"India and Iran share a long history of friendship and deep cultural and civilisational ties. On this joyful occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to this friendly government and the great people of India," he said.

European diplomats join Diwali celebrations

European diplomats in India also participated in Diwali celebrations, sharing their appreciation for Indian traditions.

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European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet celebrated his first Diwali in the country, describing it as a "truly beautiful experience to cherish!"

Germany's Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Jasper Wieck, attended a Diwali celebration at the German Embassy on Saturday and thanked Indian colleagues for bringing the embassy team together.

"Happy Diwali to all. What you are doing here tonight, our Indian colleagues, is wonderful. You share your traditions, your celebrations and your festival with all of us. We are very happy and grateful. You bring the entire embassy team together through this celebration," he said.

The South Korean Embassy in India also marked the festival by organising a special diya-decoration workshop.

The greetings and celebrations across countries reflected Diwali's wider cultural reach, with leaders and diplomats drawing attention to its message of peace, hope and harmony.

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Published on: Nov 8, 2026 2:44 PM IST
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