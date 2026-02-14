A portion of an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Mumbai’s Mulund West on Saturday afternoon, leaving one person dead and three others injured, in an incident that has sparked outrage and renewed scrutiny of infrastructure safety in the city.

The incident occurred around 12:20 pm along a busy stretch near the premises of Johnson & Johnson and the Oberoi Group, when a large concrete slab from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 structure came crashing down during ongoing work. Officials said the falling debris landed directly on a passing autorickshaw, crushing it and killing the driver on the spot.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Social media warning resurfaces after tragedy

The incident quickly triggered anger online because it came days after a social media user had flagged visible cracks on a metro pillar along the same Mulund stretch, urging authorities to intervene before a disaster struck.

“Don’t wait for a tragedy to cry. Report it. Repost it. Make it reach the authorities. Big crack spotted on Metro pillar – Mulund,” the user had posted earlier.

Don’t wait for a tragedy to cry.

Report it. Repost it. Make it reach the authorities.



🚨 Big Crack spotted on Metro Pillar - Mulund @BJP4Maharashtra



Can you help tagging all relevant authorities under this post @grok ? pic.twitter.com/bkTbSA89Fu — Indians Unfiltered (@Netajinonsense1) February 8, 2026

The post gained traction again after Saturday’s collapse, with many questioning whether authorities had acted swiftly enough. Some users alleged that the warning had been dismissed prematurely.

Advertisement

MMRDA rejects link between crack & collapse

In response, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority issued a clarification, stating that the viral visuals were from a different pier and location and were not connected to Saturday’s incident.

“We deeply regret today’s unfortunate incident near Pier No. P196,” the authority said, adding that the collapse involved a portion of the parapet and not the previously highlighted cracked pillar.

The structure seen in this post is a beam over Portal Pier P189 on LBS Marg, Mulund (West), where a precast beam segment connects with a cast-in-situ portion over the pier. A construction joint at this location is a normal and approved engineering practice. During concreting,… https://t.co/km1uVL064H pic.twitter.com/QDYTqufnRI — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) February 8, 2026

MMRDA announced a high-level inquiry into the incident and halted construction on the affected stretch pending investigation. The authority also imposed financial penalties:

Advertisement

₹5 crore fine on the contractor

₹1 crore fine on the general consultant

Officials said corrective engineering and safety measures would be implemented to prevent recurrence.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, termed the incident “unfortunate” and said stringent action would follow if negligence or procedural lapses are established.