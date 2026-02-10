‘Fruits of labour, don’t let it turn into curse’: Delhi HC asks Sunjay Kapur’s family to resolve estate dispute amicably

The Delhi High Court asked late Sunjay Kapur’s family to sit together and mediate to resolve the dispute over the deceased industrialist’s Rs 30,000-crore estate. A bench led by Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing multiple applications filed in a suit by Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur who sought the dissolution of the RK Family Trust and challenged the validity of the trust deed dated October 26, 2017.

“Try to resolve the issue amicably. Try to respect the relations, resolve it in a peaceful manner. These are fruits of someone else’s labour and a blessing to you. Let it not turn into a curse,” Justice Pushkarna said.

The court remarked that family disputes often involve half-truths and half-lies as it urged the family to talk it out. The bench also stated that Rani Kapur is a senior citizen and urged all parties to treat her with due respect.

Senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar who appeared for Rani Kapur sought preservation of the estate, and expressed concern that the assets could be siphoned off during the time of the proceedings. The main petition sought restoration of assets allegedly transferred to the trust.

Gaggar alleged that Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Kapur, was acting in “haste and fraudulent manner” in dealing with the estate.

Rani Kapur’s plea has been supported by her daughter Mandira Kapur, and actor Karisma Kapoor’s children. Karisma Kapur was Sunjay Kapur’s first wife.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Priya Kapur, defended Sunjay Kapur’s stewardship of the family business, and said Kapur turned a loss-making company into a successful one that went public in 2021.

The Delhi High Court issued notice on the applications filed by Priya Kapur who sought a dismissal of the suit. The court directed the parties to file their responses within four weeks, with rejoinders within two weeks thereafter. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 23.