An IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Chennai was forced to make an emergency landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday evening after the pilot declared a ‘fuel Mayday’ due to low fuel levels. The aircraft, operating as flight 6E-6764 with 168 passengers onboard, landed safely at 8.15 pm in Bengaluru, sources confirmed.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The flight had taken off from Guwahati at 4:40 pm and attempted to land in Chennai around 7:45 pm. However, the pilot aborted the landing mid-touchdown, executing a go-around manoeuvre, technically referred to as a “balked landing.” Due to congestion at Chennai airport and delayed clearance, the aircraft reportedly entered a holding pattern, which consumed more fuel than anticipated.

An IndiGo flight 6E 6764 travelling from Guwahati to Chennai on Thursday was forced to divert to Bengaluru after the pilot issued a ‘fuel mayday’ call due to insufficient fuel. The diversion occurred because of congestion at Chennai airport, which prevented the aircraft from… — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

Approximately 35 nautical miles from Bengaluru, the pilot issued a distress call to Air Traffic Control, requesting emergency landing clearance. ATC sources told the Times of India that the captain opted against making a second landing attempt in Chennai and instead diverted to Bengaluru, where the flight landed without incident.

Advertisement

Preliminary assessments suggest the Chennai approach may have been "unstabilised," contributing to the aborted landing. Both pilots of the Airbus A321 have reportedly been taken off the roster pending further investigation. However, IndiGo hasn’t confirmed anything as of now.

Adding to the airline’s recent turbulence cases, on Friday, another Indigo flight headed to Madurai had to return to Chennai mid-air after suffering a technical snag, sources said. The plane, carrying about 68 passengers, landed safely, and all travellers were deplaned following standard safety protocols.

What is a Mayday call?

A Mayday call is an internationally recognised distress signal used in voice communication to indicate a life-threatening emergency — typically at sea or in the air. Derived from the French phrase m’aidez ("help me"), it is repeated three times—“Mayday, Mayday, Mayday”—to convey urgency and prevent miscommunication.

Advertisement

Mayday calls are issued in scenarios involving engine failures, fires, critical system malfunctions, or medical emergencies requiring immediate assistance. Misuse of a Mayday is a punishable offence as it can divert critical rescue and emergency services.

One of the most chilling uses of the Mayday call occurred during the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Just before the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel, the pilot sent a final message: “Thrust not achieved… falling… Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” According to police, this was the last communication received from the cockpit before contact was lost.