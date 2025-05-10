Fuel shortage in Pakistan? Islamabad shuts petrol pumps after Indian strikes on key airbases

Just hours after Indian airstrikes reportedly hit key Pakistani military installations, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration ordered a complete shutdown of all petrol stations in the city starting 6 am on Saturday for the next 48 hours. The directive was issued without explanation, sparking speculation about fuel shortages amid deepening military conflict with India.

The abrupt move came in the immediate aftermath of confirmed attacks on four Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan, Murid, and Rafiqui. Indian officials described the strikes as a “calibrated response” to Pakistan’s earlier military aggression. The ADG PI stated: “Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs.”

A similar wave of public anxiety was briefly seen in India earlier this week. However, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd moved swiftly to calm concerns, issuing a statement:

“Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army reported that at around 5 am, multiple enemy drones were spotted over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. In a post on X, the Army said:

“The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units.”

With tensions escalating and fears of supply disruptions looming, both nations appear to be preparing for extended confrontation on multiple fronts.