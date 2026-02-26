'Galti se ho gaya': Lucknow blue drum murder accused breaks silence, denies sister’s role

Five days after the chilling Lucknow blue drum murder case stunned the country, 21-year-old Akshat finally spoke out.

While being escorted for a medical examination, he claimed that the killing of his father was unintentional, speaking to Aak Tak. “Galti se ho gaya (It happened by mistake),” he said. When repeatedly asked whether his sister was involved, he firmly shook his head in denial.

Advertisement

Akshat is expected to be produced in court next, where police will seek his remand. Though he has termed the act accidental, investigators are still working to establish the sequence of events and motive.

Motive under scanner: NEET pressure or business dispute?

Initially, speculation centred around pressure related to NEET exams as the trigger for the murder. However, sources now suggest that Akshat may have been eyeing his father’s business. Police have not yet confirmed the exact motive.

Investigators revealed that Akshat allegedly ordered a knife online and later purchased a saw and a blue drum, where he reportedly dismembered and concealed the body. The brutality of the crime has left residents of Lucknow’s Ashiyana area in shock.

Advertisement

Family in grief, sister’s account emerges

Manvendra’s sister, Sarla Singh, rejected the theory that exam pressure led to the killing. She said her brother had assured Akshat of support, even offering to fund admission into the most expensive colleges.

Sarla also recounted what Akshat’s sister told her. According to her, the gun was fired while she was asleep after returning from a wedding. The loud sound left her ears ringing. Frightened, she rushed downstairs. When she questioned Akshat, he allegedly said he got angry, and the shot went off accidentally.

Remembering Manvendra

Through tears, Sarla described her brother as a father figure who had supported her through life, even arranging her marriage. She last saw him on a video call as he rode his bike. She never imagined it would be their final conversation.

Advertisement

Dismissing rumours about his character, Sarla also clarified that his wife had passed away in 2018 following brain surgery at PGI, after which he had been emotionally disturbed.