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Garba meets AI! Humanoid robot in traditional attire wows Gujarat crowd

Garba meets AI! Humanoid robot in traditional attire wows Gujarat crowd

Garba is an integral part of Navratri in Gujarat, bringing communities together through traditional dance, music and elaborate celebrations

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 3:35 AM IST
Garba meets AI! Humanoid robot in traditional attire wows Gujarat crowdHumanoid robot became a major attraction at the vibrant Garba festivities in Navsari

A humanoid robot became a major attraction at the vibrant Garba festivities in Navsari, Gujarat, bringing a futuristic touch to traditional Navratri celebrations. The unusual visitor caught the attention of festivalgoers, with several people gathering around it, clicking pictures and recording videos on their mobile phones.

According to a post shared by news agency ANI, the robot was brought to Navsari with the primary objective of connecting the younger generation with emerging technologies. Its presence at the cultural event offered visitors an opportunity to experience robotics in an interactive and engaging environment.

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READ THIS: Gen Z’s Garba glow secret? Ahmedabad youth turns to IV drip therapy this Navratri

Robot's colourful outfit draws attention

Adding to its appeal was the robot's colourful traditional attire. As seen in visuals shared by ANI, it appeared dressed in a vibrant, Gujarati-inspired ethnic outfit featuring bright colours and intricate patterns, reflecting the festive spirit of Navratri. The traditional look stood out against its robotic design, creating an interesting blend of cultural identity and modern engineering.

The outfit also made the machine a natural fit for the Garba celebrations, where participants often wear brightly coloured chaniya cholis, kediyus and other traditional garments. Its appearance offered a distinctive twist to the festivities, combining the visual appeal of ethnic fashion with the novelty of humanoid technology.

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Technology meets tradition during Navratri

Garba is an integral part of Navratri in Gujarat, bringing communities together through traditional dance, music and elaborate celebrations. The festival is known for its energetic performances, colourful clothing and deep cultural significance.

The introduction of a humanoid robot added a contemporary dimension to the festivities. Beyond entertainment, the initiative sought to spark curiosity among young visitors and introduce them to developments in robotics and artificial intelligence.

Humanoid robots are designed to resemble humans in appearance or movement. Advances in artificial intelligence, sensors and mechanical engineering are expanding their potential applications in education, healthcare, customer service and public engagement.

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Published on: Oct 10, 2026 3:35 AM IST
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