Gen Naravane book row: 'Pre-order not the same as published,' clarifies Penguin India

Penguin Random House India has reiterated that General MM Naravane’s book is unpublished, following reports and political debate about the circulation of its manuscript. The publisher clarified that an announced book, a pre-order listing, and a published release are distinct steps, emphasising that only a formally released work is considered published.

Penguin stated that a book is recognised as "published” only when it is formally released and available for purchase across retail platforms. The publisher’s clarification, its second statement within 24 hours, aims to distinguish between pre-order announcements and official publication, and to reaffirm that the book is not on sale despite online marketing materials suggesting otherwise.

This definition comes as social media and online forums have circulated PDF copies and images related to the book.

Read Penguin's full post here

Statement from the Publisher. pic.twitter.com/WqLaptY7o7 — Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) February 10, 2026

Delhi Police springs into action

This clarification follows the Delhi Police registering a First Information Report (FIR) to investigate claims of unauthorised distribution of the manuscript. Police confirmed that formal clearance from relevant authorities for the book’s publication has not yet been granted. Circulation before approval may infringe regulations for works by former senior officials.

A statement from the Delhi Police indicated that the Special Cell is conducting a comprehensive investigation.

"Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a type-set book with the same title and apparently prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd is available on certain websites and, also, some online marketing platforms have displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase," the police reported.

The Special Cell’s probe continues as political and legal ramifications evolve, with the publisher maintaining its position and authorities seeking to determine the extent and source of alleged leaks related to the work of the former Army chief.

What is the controversy around General Naravane's book?

The controversy grew after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen displaying what was described as a copy of General Naravane’s book in the Parliament complex. The book, reportedly requiring clearance from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), became the subject of a police investigation as authorities addressed concerns about breaches of procedure and confidentiality.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the manuscript "does not exist," while Rahul Gandhi claimed the Prime Minister was "scared" to address the matter in Parliament. The incident led to disruptions in the ongoing Budget session and the suspension of eight MPs.