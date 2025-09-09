Gen Z protest: Mamata Banerjee urges calm along Nepal border amid unrest in Kathmandu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to residents living near the India–Nepal border to remain calm and avoid getting drawn into Nepal’s ongoing political unrest.

“My request to our border districts is to kindly maintain peace and ensure no one lands in trouble. This is not our matter. Let Nepal decide on its internal issues. We love our neighbours, but we must not interfere,” Banerjee said.

She emphasized that it was for the Government of India to handle the crisis diplomatically. “Nepal is not my country; it is a foreign country. The Centre will comment on this, not me. If the Government of India gives us any instructions, we will respond accordingly. Otherwise, it is their responsibility,” she added.

Her remarks came as Nepal grappled with violent protests that have shaken the Himalayan nation in recent days. The unrest, largely driven by Gen Z demonstrators, began as an online campaign against Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s decision to ban 26 social media platforms. It has since evolved into a broader movement against corruption and misgovernance.

On Monday, at least 20 people were killed and more than 400 injured after police opened fire on protesters near Parliament in Kathmandu, according to The Kathmandu Post. Demonstrators carried placards reading “Shut down corruption, not social media” and “Unban social media” before security forces intervened. Curfews were later imposed in the capital and several other cities, including Bhairahawa near the Indian border.

The violence prompted the resignation of Nepal’s Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, who said he was taking “moral responsibility.” Meanwhile, the army was deployed in Kathmandu to restore order, and Nepal’s National Human Rights Commission condemned the “excessive use of force.”

Under pressure, the government late Monday lifted the controversial social media ban. Cabinet spokesperson and Communications Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung confirmed that platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, and X—blocked since last week—would be restored.

Prime Minister Oli, however, continued to blame “infiltration from selfish centres” for the unrest. While announcing relief measures for victims’ families and free treatment for the injured, he also set up a 15-day panel to investigate the violence.

Earlier in the day, Oli had dismissed protesters as “Gen Z troublemakers” and ordered ministers to publicly defend the ban. His refusal to roll it back led to a walkout by Congress ministers in the ruling coalition, further deepening the political crisis.