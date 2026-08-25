Registration will open on August 28 and remain open until October 27. Applicants can register and make payments through the club's official website.

Don't Miss: By Europeans, for Europeans? After Delhi's Gymkhana, focus turns to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Club

How Much Will It Cost?

Of the 750 memberships, 400 will be available under the non-government category at Rs 12.50 lakh each, plus GST.

Another 350 memberships will be offered to government and PSU applicants at Rs 4 lakh each, plus GST.

The scheme is in line with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu's vision of making sports and recreational facilities more accessible as part of efforts to promote "Ease of Living".

"The opening of life membership is in line with L-G Sandhu's vision to provide people greater access to a wide range of sports and recreational facilities," the DDA said.

Advertisement

What Does Roshanara Club Offer?

The club in Shakti Nagar, north Delhi, has a cricket ground and practice pitches, tennis courts, a squash arena, basketball and badminton courts, and a multi-gym and fitness centre.

It also offers coaching by qualified coaches in select sports.

The cricket ground can be made available for tournaments and corporate events, the DDA said.

Members will also have access to a lounge, restaurant, cafe, bar, banquet facilities, kids' zone, and billiards and card room. These facilities will be available against prescribed charges.

Must Watch: Lutyens' Elite Shocked! Why Govt Ordered Delhi Gymkhana Club To Vacate ₹27,000 Cr Land

Over 100 Years Old

Roshanara Club is spread across 22 acres of green surroundings and is recognised as the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or BCCI.

Advertisement

The club is more than a century old. The DDA officially took it over on September 29, 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

