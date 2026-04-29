Ghaziabad high-rise fire hits multiple flats across upper floors at Gaur Green Avenue, no casualties

Panic swept through a residential high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out inside a flat at Gaur Green Avenue society and quickly spread to upper floors, sending thick smoke across the building and forcing an emergency response.

Fire spreads across upper floors, evacuation carried out

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The blaze was reported around 8.30 am in the Abhay Khand area and soon extended to several flats located between the ninth and eleventh floors, alarming residents and prompting swift action from emergency services.

Fire department teams reached the site with more than 17 fire tenders and hydraulic equipment to bring the flames under control and assist in evacuation efforts.

Officials confirmed that all residents trapped inside the affected floors were safely rescued and no casualties were reported.

“The fire has been completely controlled. Some flats were empty, while others have suffered partial damage,” Kumar said, confirming that the situation is now under control.

Conflicting estimates on extent of damage

According to Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal, around five to six flats were impacted by the fire, with some locked at the time and others occupied.

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However, a resident of the society, Rohit, said the damage may have been wider than initially reported, claiming that nearly 10 to 12 flats were gutted in the incident. He also suggested a possible electrical issue, though authorities have not yet confirmed the cause.

Cause yet to be confirmed

Officials said early indications point to the fire starting on the ninth floor, but the exact reason behind the incident will only be known after a detailed investigation.

Initial assessments suggest at least eight flats suffered damage. Authorities added that a full inspection of the affected structure will be carried out once cooling operations conclude to ensure there is no lingering danger.

Firefighting teams also faced temporary difficulties during operations due to low water pressure, which was reportedly linked to restricted access caused by a boundary wall near a nearby park.

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Further investigation into the incident is underway.