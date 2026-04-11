Ghaziabad: LPG supply expands with 5 kg cylinders rollout for workers, low-income homes

Ghaziabad News: The Ghaziabad LPG Distributors Association has rolled out a targeted initiative to expand access to clean cooking fuel by introducing 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders, specifically designed for daily wage labourers and low-income households. The programme, launched at Kavi Nagar Industrial Area on Friday, focuses on making LPG more affordable and accessible for those who are often excluded from standard 14.2 kg cylinder connections.

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The smaller 5 kg cylinders are positioned as a practical solution for labourers, migrant workers, and small families with limited and irregular incomes. Unlike regular LPG connections, these cylinders require a lower upfront cost and offer greater flexibility in usage and refilling frequency, making them more suited to the consumption patterns of economically weaker sections.

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District Supply Officer Amit Tiwari confirmed that 85 gas agencies across Ghaziabad have been onboarded to distribute these cylinders. Each agency has been allocated 50 units in the initial phase, and distribution has already commenced. The initiative is expected to significantly improve last-mile LPG penetration among underserved populations who rely on traditional fuels or face affordability constraints.

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To obtain a 5 kg LPG connection, individuals need to visit a local gas agency with their Aadhaar card and deposit ₹1,500. This includes a refundable security deposit of ₹900, while the remaining amount covers the cost of the gas. One of the key advantages of the scheme is the refill flexibility—beneficiaries can get their cylinders refilled every 15 days, enabling better cash flow management for daily earners.

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Officials highlighted that the initiative not only improves access to clean fuel but also aligns with broader public health and environmental goals by encouraging a shift away from polluting cooking alternatives such as firewood and kerosene.

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The rollout comes amid a broader policy push by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) to ensure balanced LPG distribution across domestic and industrial segments. While the government is managing supply constraints due to global energy market volatility, it continues to prioritise household access, particularly for vulnerable groups.

At the same time, the Centre has implemented measures to stabilise domestic LPG prices despite fluctuations driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. By absorbing a portion of the cost increases through oil marketing companies and supporting domestic production, the government aims to prevent price shocks for consumers.

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5-kg LPG cylinders

The government has accelerated the sale of 5-kg LPG cylinders, now available over the counter at distributorships with valid ID. Since March 23, around 6.6 lakh cylinders have been sold as supply was increased to meet rising demand, the Petroleum Ministry said.

Unlike subsidised 14.2-kg cylinders, these smaller units are sold at market rates and do not require address proof, making them more accessible, especially for migrant workers and daily wage earners. Authorities confirmed no supply shortages, with over 51 lakh domestic cylinders delivered on April 4 and online bookings accounting for nearly 95 per cent of total demand.

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The government reiterated that petrol, diesel, and LPG stocks remain adequate, urging citizens to avoid panic buying and rely on digital booking platforms. It also highlighted expansion in piped natural gas connections and alternative cooking solutions to ease LPG demand.

(WIth agency inputs)