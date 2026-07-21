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'Ghor paap': PM Modi demands strongest action on NEET paper leak, urges states to prevent repeats

'Ghor paap': PM Modi demands strongest action on NEET paper leak, urges states to prevent repeats

PM Modi stressed that the strongest possible action should be taken against those responsible and urged state governments to work together to ensure that such paper leaks do not occur in the future

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026 11:08 AM IST
'Ghor paap': PM Modi demands strongest action on NEET paper leak, urges states to prevent repeatsPM Modi on NEET paper leak: Those involved arrested, states asked to stop future leaks

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the NEET paper leak controversy at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, calling the incident a "ghor paap" (grave sin). He assured that strict action has been taken against those responsible. He further said the government moved swiftly after the leak came to light, with 13 accused currently in custody.

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PM Modi stressed that the strongest possible action should be taken against those responsible and urged state governments to work together to ensure that such paper leaks do not occur in the future.

Reinstating the PM's statement, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also said the government responded swiftly by arresting the accused and sending them to jail. He added that, to protect the future of NEET aspirants, the government decided to conduct a re-examination, which was successfully held and its results were declared on schedule.

Rijiju said the government's measures were aimed at preventing such incidents from happening again. Referring to PM Modi's remarks, he said strict punishment for those involved would act as a deterrent and help protect the integrity of public examinations.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 21, 2026 11:07 AM IST
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